Wales captain and former Salford and Bradford Bulls man Elliot Kear finds new club

WALES captain Elliot Kear has been in fine form for his country so far at the Rugby League World Cup.

Having led from the front against the Cook Islands and Tonga, Kear has certainly put his name out there after a fine number of seasons in the Championship.

Though Wales have lost both of their opening World Cup games, they have certainly been close to upsetting both the Kukis and the Tongans with Kear playing a massive part in both of those fixtures.

Now he has signed with Championship side Batley Bulldogs for 2023 as the West Yorkshire club try and maintain their excellent form from 2022 in which they made it all the way to the Championship Grand Final where they eventually came up against the Leigh Leopards.

Of course, the Bulldogs were beaten at the Leigh Sports Village, but what a brilliant season it was for the minnows and now they have added to their already competitive squad with Super League experience in Kear.