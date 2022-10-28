Canterbury Bulldogs veteran’s sacrifice confirms ex-St Helens prop Luke Thompson’s future and potential major honour

ENGLAND international Luke Thompson has been making a name for himself in both hemispheres in recent years.

The barnstorming forward lit up Super League with St Helens for a number of years before making the switch to NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, Thompson has become one of the Bulldogs’ most consistent performers though there has seemingly been an issue with the salary cap at Belmore and fitting the former Saints man’s wage into their structure.

Thompson was linked with a move to the Wests Tigers during 2022, but he now looks certain to remain with Canterbury following the retirement of veteran Josh Jackson.

Jackson, who has played 241 games for the Bulldogs, gave the shock retirement news to teammates in a text message yesterday, saying: “Hi Boys, sorry I wasn’t able to do this in person,” Jackson wrote.

“I just wanted to let you know that I have made the decision to retire. It’s been great getting to know you and play alongside you over the last few years.

“I’ll still be floating around the club and I’m looking forward to next season.

“I wish you all the best.

“If there is anything I can do for you guys please reach out.

“Thanks Jacko’.”

Now though, that leaves the Bulldogs with around $500,000 to spend regarding the salary cap and also alleviates some of the pressure the club was facing in terms of being so close to full spending that players may have had to leave.

And for assistant coach for 2023, Mick Potter, Jackson’s actions will always be remembered in helping the club.

“Josh has always epitomised what this club is about. He’s tough. He’s resilient. He leaves everything on the footy field,” Potter, who took over the Bulldogs on an interim basis during 2022, said.

“He is and always will be, the epitome of a Bulldog.

“His efforts and professionalism are unparalleled, and it will be hard to fill that void in the team.

“Josh’s actions have always been about doing the best for the team and the Club, and that is what he has done.”

With Jackson’s retirement, there will also need to be a new captain at Belmore – and Thompson’s name has been bandied about as a potential replacement.

How good would that be? An Englishman captaining an NRL side, it sure would be an incredible honour for the England international and one which would etch his name into folklore.