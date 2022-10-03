Wales reveal their 24-man squad for World Cup challenge

Wales have named their 24-man squad for the World Cup, with only one experienced Super League player involved.

Record try-scorer Rhys Williams, of Salford Red Devils, is among the most high-profile player in a squad captained by Elliot Kear.

Boss John Kear has also included the uncapped pair of Caleb Aekins – who helped Leigh Centurions win promotion to the top flight and has 19 NRL appearances to his name – and rugby union convert Kyle Evans, who played three Super League games for Wakefield Trinity this year.

The squad largely made up of players from the Championship and League One, with the exception of brothers James and Ollie Olds, who play for Valley Diehards in Australia, and Josh Ralph of NSW Cup side Monuties.

The Olds are just one of three sets of brothers, with Connor and Curtis Davies named in the squad along with Ben and Rhys Evans.

Wales squad: Caleb Aekins (Leigh Centurions), Bailey Antrobus (York City Knights), Gavin Bennion (Rochdale Hornets), Joe Burke (West Wales Raiders), Chester Butler (Bradford Bulls), Mike Butt (Swinton Lions), Connor Davies (Dewsbury Rams), Curtis Davies (Whitehaven), Rhys Evans (Bradford Bulls), Will Evans (Whitehaven), Kyle Evans (Wakefield Trinity), Ben Evans (Bradford Bulls), Dan Fleming (Featherstone Rovers), Matty Fozard (Widnes Vikings), Dalton Grant (London Broncos), Tom Hopkins (Barrow Raiders), Elliot Kear (Bradford Bulls), Rhodri Lloyd (Swinton Lions), James Olds (Valley Diehards), Ollie Olds (Valley Diehards), Josh Ralph (Mounties), Luis Roberts (Leigh Centurions), Anthony Walker (Bradford Bulls), Rhys Williams (Salford Red Devils).