England row following omission of Sinead Peach from World Cup squad

York City Knights have reacted with consternation to the omission of Sinead Peach from England’s World Cup squad.

The 24-year-old was runner-up in the 2022 Woman of Steel but the hooker missed out on a place in Craig Richards’ England squad announced last week.

“Sinead went on the PNG tour (in 2019), did okay, when we returned (she said) it wasn’t for her,” said Richards.

“One of the things about the things about the EPU (England Performance Unit) is that we ask a lot of the girls. I look at the programmes the girls have to do, on top of working all week, and it is potentially too much, but at the end of the day we want to win a World Cup and we know where we need to go to.

“Sinead pulled out of the squad. With the work we’ve done with the other potential hookers, she just didn’t quite make it. Is she a good player? Yes she is.

“But the other guys that have been in the squad have worked really hard and hit the minimum standards particularly in fitness, and are great around the place.”

York Chairman Clint Goodchild strongly disagreed with Richards’ comments and told the York Press: “Leadership. Mentorship. Trust. Courage. Commitment. Class. These are all words that I would use to describe Sinead Peach.

“Sinead was one of a number of players to step back from the Richards regime following the Papua New Guinea tour of 2019. Those other players are now about to pull on an England shirt in 2022, without their commitment being questioned.

“I have no doubt Sinead’s best rugby is ahead of her. After speaking with her she is still optimistic and focused on again representing her country with pride.”

