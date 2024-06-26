Warrington boss Burgess seeks smarter play

SAM BURGESS insists there is nothing major to fix at Warrington after ending their three-match losing run despite another lacklustre display.

The Wolves won 24-18 at Hull on Saturday thanks to a late Matt Dufty try but were second-best for much of the game.

“I’m surprised we won because we completed at 44 percent for the game, which isn’t good enough,” said head coach Burgess.

“On the other side of that, I’m proud of their effort in some areas because they’ve managed to win a game with no ball, having given it up every other set.

“They’re doing a lot right and they care a lot about the team, but we’ve got to be a bit smarter.

“I’m happy we grabbed two points leading into the break.”

Following defeat in the Challenge Cup final against Wigan and a home reverse in Super League to Salford, Warrington appear to be suffering a mid-season slump.

“Our biggest loss of the season is ten points. No game has got away from us and there hasn’t been a game in which they’ve stopped trying,” added Burgess.

“Not one team has blown us off the park – they’ve beaten us through our poor errors and mistakes.

“I’ve got to fix them with a bit of smartness and some decision-making things, but they’re not big things to change when the effort is there.”

After the break for England’s international against France, Warrington have successive home games against Huddersfield and Leeds before benchmark tests away at St Helens and Wigan later in July.

