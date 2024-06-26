Leigh Leopards secure new signing from NRL

ADRIAN LAM expects David Armstrong to add “X-factor” to Leigh Leopards after the club announced his signing from 2025.

Fullback Armstrong will join on a three-year contract from Newcastle Knights, where he has scored five tries in as many appearances to date.

Head coach Adrian Lam said of the 23-year-old: “I can’t wait to unleash David Armstrong on the Super League next season.

“He’s going to really add a lot of X-factor to our team.

“He is someone we have been tracking for a while so it’s great to finally have that over the line.”

Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester added: “One of our main objectives right now was to add speed to our backline and David is someone we knew has that.

“He brings NRL experience and will add a lot of quality to the team.

“Davey is someone I’ve been watching for twelve months, and I’m really pleased to have his signature for the next three years.

“It’s a signing I’m really excited by and he’s someone who I know will be getting Leythers out of their seats.”

Club owner Derek Beaumont claimed that Leigh signed Armstrong in spite of an offer from another NRL side.

“For a long time, Super League clubs have always been associated with taking players the NRL feel have done their bit and are being replaced by younger emerging players,” said Beaumont.

“So, to be able to sign a young player of Armstrong’s quality, despite his club wanting to retain him and believing they had, as well as an offer from another NRL club, is something we should be proud of as a competition.”

Armstrong’s signing follows the recent addition of another Australian, prop Aaron Pene, who moved with immediate effect and debuted in their defeat at Leeds.

