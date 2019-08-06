Warrington complete shock signing of Matty Smith

Warrington Wolves have completed the signing of Matty Smith.

TotalRL understands the halfback has joined the Wolves ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Smith has endured a difficult time at Catalans, finding himself in and out of the squad since his move from St Helens.

But in a shock move, Smith has now returned to England to link up with Steve Price’s side for the remainder of the season.

League Express reported on Monday that the Wolves were chasing a halfback due to a desire to add back up in the halfback department. The need to recruit was heightened on Saturday when Blake Austin limped off with an ankle injury during their controversial defeat to Catalans. The Wolves have yet to make an announcement on the severity of the injury.

It’s thought the Wolves still have salary cap dispensation they can use after Kevin Brown’s season-ending injury before the campaign had started. The deal is expected to be announced as early as Tuesday.