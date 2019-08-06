How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 3 August 2019

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 7 games – THATTO HEATH CRUSADERS.

DIVISION ONE: 6 games – STANNINGLEY.

DIVISION TWO: 6 games – WEST BOWLING.

DIVISION THREE: 3 games – Batley Boys’ six-match winning run came to an end with Saturday’s 16-16 draw at Leigh East. The Boys and Woolston are unbeaten in the last seven outings. WATERHEAD have the best recent winning sequence with three victories on the trot.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 5 games – Kells ended a six-match losing sequence with the 28-16 triumph over Leigh Miners. THORNHILL now carry the unwanted mantle, with five successive defeats.

DIVISION ONE: 4 games – Normanton halted a nine-match losing run with the 16-8 verdict at Oulton. DEWSBURY MOOR, with four successive defeats behind them, now have the worst recent record.

DIVISION TWO: 4 games – ASKAM and BEVERLEY.

DIVISION THREE: 11 games – EASTMOOR DRAGONS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72 Thornhill Trojans 0, 25 May)

DIVISION ONE: 64 points (Wigan St Patricks’ 64-0 stroll over Skirlaugh on Saturday eclipses Dewsbury Moor 64 Normanton Knights 4 on 22 June)

DIVISION TWO: 72 points (West Bowling 72 Askam 0, 2 March)

DIVISION THREE: 76 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72, Thornhill 0 on 25 May, Hunslet Club Parkside 34, Thatto Heath 38 on 13 July, and Siddal 42 Egremont 30, on 3 August)

DIVISION ONE: 72 points (Normanton 46 Oulton 26, 30 March)

DIVISION TWO: 94 points (East Leeds 28, West Bowling 66, 29 June)

DIVISION THREE: 88 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Kells 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 0, 2 March)

DIVISION ONE: 10 points (York Acorn 6 Normanton Knights 4, 16 March)

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Askam 0 Shaw Cross 18, 30 March)

DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Batley Boys 2 Woolston Rovers 10, 2 March)