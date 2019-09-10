Warrington fined by the RFL

Warrington Wolves have been fined £2,000 by the RFL for a breach of matchday operational rules.

The breach relates to Stefan Ratchford’s involvement in the Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull FC, despite not being named in the initial 19-man squad.

According to operational rules, clubs must declare their 19-player squad of players at noon two days prior to the match. Subsequent changes to declared squads are permitted in the event of injuries or other exceptional circumstances, but must be supported by formal notification to the RFL. Amendments should be sent as soon as a club is aware that a change is required.

Warrington have accepted that they failed to formally advise the RFL of the amendments within the timeframes and guidelines set out.