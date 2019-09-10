Sean O’Loughlin in line for Wigan return

Wigan captain Sean O’Loughlin could return for the Warriors’ final league fixture with Castleford.

O’Loughlin, who the club said could miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury, has a “50/50” chance of playing ahead of the play-offs, with Ben Flower also in contention.

Liam Farrell (suspended) drops out, as does Liam Marshall, who has a hamstring injury.

As for Castleford, they have made one change, with Chris Clarkson replacing Will Maher.

Warriors: Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Flower, French, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Navarrete, O’Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Smith, Smithies, Williams.

Tigers: Blair, Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Ellis, Holmes, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Trueman, Turner, Watts.