Warrington sign Widnes duo

Warrington Wolves have confirmed the signings of Widnes centres Anthony Gelling and Keanan Brand.

The duo have signed two and three-year deals respectively to make the move to the Challenge Cup winners for 2020.

Gelling, 28, makes his return to Super League after a two-year hiatus following spells with New Zealand Warriors and the Vikings.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Brand arrives at the club after an impressive year with Widnes that saw him shortlisted for the Championship Young Player of the Year award alongside fellow Warrington recruit Matty Ashton.

The pair will help replace the outgoing Bryson Goodwin, who is returning to the NRL next season.

“Both players will give us depth to our squad,” said head coach Steve Price.

“Anthony comes to us after previously playing in the NRL, he comes on good recommendations from people that I trust. He is a big, athletic, strong centre, who carries the ball well and has a sound knowledge of the game. He comes to us with previous Grand Final and World Club Challenge winning experience. He is a big personality and it will be great to have him around the team.

“Keanan is a young player with a lot of potential. He was named the Vikings’ players’ player of the year. He is a centre who is also capable of playing wing and has the ability to beat people with ball in hand but is also strong in defence. He has a bright future ahead of him and I am looking forward to working with him and developing his game.

“Our main focus going forward now is a tough pre-season, getting both boys working extremely hard and in top physical condition for 2020. I am a big believer that the amount of hard work you put into your pre-season will be rewarded in season.“