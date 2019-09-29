You are here

What’s Inside League Express: September 30th edition

Matthew Shaw

Here’s your latest League Express Teasers! Don’t forget you can buy in stores from Monday, but you can get your copy TONIGHT at total.rl.com/LE

  • There’s big news regarding next year’s Challenge Cup.
  • We’ve got an extensive, full-page interview with the Hull Kingston Rovers chairman Neil Hudgell inside.
  • Speaking of Hull KR, we’ll reveal another new signing they’ve made for 2020.
  • We reveal 13 NRL players who have all been offered to Super League clubs in recent weeks.
  • Which Wigan player has been offered to clubs recently?
  • The latest on Ashton Golding’s potential move to Huddersfield.
  • Two pieces of Catalans transfer news.
  • A big update on the Featherstone Rovers coaching situation.