Warrington Wolves and St Helens players among five banned by match review panel

THREE players have been banned by the match review panel in the aftermath of Warrington Wolves’ Super League win over St Helens.

Warrington’s Lachlan Fitzgibbon has given a one-match suspension for Grade C head contact following his sinbinning for an incident with Tee Ritson.

For Saints, Matty Lees and Moses Mbye have both been banned for a game, Lees for Grade B contact with a match official and Mbye for Grade B dangerous contact.

However, the incident in which Lees was sinbinned for a late tackle on the Wolves’ Josh Drinkwater has not been punished after the panel deemed there to be “minimal” contact.

Two other bans were handed out following round 25 of Super League, also both for a single game.

Hull KR’s Jai Whitbread has been sanctioned for Grade C head contact after receiving a yellow card for a challenge on Tyler Dupree in their defeat at Wigan Warriors.

And Jed Cartwright was charged with Grade C dangerous contact after Hull FC’s thrashing at Leeds Rhinos.

