Max Jowitt breaks two remarkable records for Wakefield Trinity

MAX JOWITT of Wakefield Trinity has broken two longstanding club records, following Trinity’s 60-6 defeat of Whitehaven on Sunday.

In 1961-62 – 62 years ago – the great Neil Fox kicked 163 goals and scored 407 points.

And Max, who scored 28 points against Haven with two tries and ten goals, has now passed both those landmarks.

He now has 173 goals and 418 points, with three regular-season games plus the play-offs still to go.

It’s a remarkable achievement that I never thought would happen.

Max was this newspaper’s Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year in 2016 and I have always rated him highly, although perhaps his career hasn’t soared as much as I anticipated at that time.

But he now holds a record that could stand for another 62 years or even longer.

It’s a remarkable achievement and he deserves our hearty congratulations in what has been an amazing season for Trinity.

