Warrington Wolves appoint new assistant coach under Sam Burgess

WARRINGTON WOLVES have appointed a new assistant coach to work under Sam Burgess from 2024 onwards.

Former Wire centre Martin Gleeson has been working with the club on an advisory role for the last six weeks, focusing on the team’s attack.

He will now take up a permanent position within the Wolves’ coaching setup for 2024 onwards under the leadership of new Head Coach Sam Burgess and Director of Rugby Gary Chambers. Richard Marshall will also remain with the club as Burgess’ other Assistant.

Gleeson made 117 appearances in the primrose and blue between 2004-2009, scoring 48 tries. The former Great Britain and England international is a two-time Super League winner.

Following his retirement from playing he experienced an assistant coaching spell with Salford Red Devils as well as crossing codes into Rugby Union as attack coach for Wasps and the England national side.

Martin Gleeson said: “I’m really excited to be staying and working with the team over the next couple of years.

“I’ve only been with the group a short period of time but have fallen in love with the place and the players. I’m excited by the potential of where we can take this team going forward in tandem with Sam [Burgess].

“I want to thank club for the opportunity and feel this is the right move for me in my coaching career.”

Warrington Wolves Director of Rugby Gary Chambers added: “Martin brings a wealth of knowledge from his involvement in both codes.

“He’s worked at the highest level in the most elite environments and I’m looking forward to him imparting that knowledge and experience on our players and environment.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach for 2024 Sam Burgess said: “It’s great news for the club that we have Martin with us for another two seasons.

“We have noticed his impact on our team in an interim basis with Gary [Chambers] and Rich [Marshall].

“He is a clever coach and has great relationships with the players.”