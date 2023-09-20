Jon Wilkin rages about suspension given to Warrington Wolves’ Paul Vaughan

JON WILKIN has gone in on the decision to hand Warrington Wolves star Paul Vaughan a four-match ban at last night’s tribunal.

Vaughan was given a Grade E Unnecessary Contact charge for appearing to lift St Helens forward Sione Mata’utia in the last minute of Saints’ 18-6 victory over Warrington last Friday night.

A tribunal found Vaughan guilty last night with the Warrington man slapped with a four-match suspension as a result.

However, it’s fair to say that the outspoken Wilkin wasn’t best pleased.

Live on Sky Sports’ The Verdict, Wilkin said: “Warrington are without Paul Vaughan who has ben banned for four games.

“If you get a chance, get some popcorn. If you want to watch a comedy go and watch the incident Paul Vaughan has been banned for and tell me we aren’t getting it wrong, tell me the Match Review Panel isn’t getting it wrong.

“It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. I don’t think they will, but if Warrington beat Huddersfield, Paul Vaughan could miss the Grand Final over the most petty nonsense I’ve ever seen.”

Warrington will head back to a tribunal tonight to appeal that ban.

