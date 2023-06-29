Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell remains in coaching box after final whistle following dismal Leeds Rhinos loss

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Daryl Powell cut a desolate figure following the club’s 22-6 loss to the Leeds Rhinos at the Halliwell Jones Stadium tonight.

Powell stayed in the coaching box after the final whistle instead of making his way down to the pitch as is customary fashion, with Sky Sports presenter Brian Carney noticing the former Castleford Tigers boss remaining up in the stands alone.

The Wolves were poor from start to finish as Leeds simply blew Powell’s men away in the opening 15 minutes, running into a 16-0 lead.

Leeds set out in brilliant fashion, with halfback Blake Austin carving up Warrington down their right before feeding Aidan Sezxer who passed inside to Sam Walters for the forward’s third try in two games.

Ash Handley crossed twice in five minutes to rack up a 16-0 lead at half-time before Warrington managed to reply on the hour to make it 16-6.

However, Richie Myler settled proceedings with ten minutes to go as Powell appeared clearly frustrated after the game.