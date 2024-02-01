Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess appears in court as charges dismissed

WARRINGTON WOLVES boss Sam Burgess was a beaming figure yesterday as he attended Waverley Local Court via video link.

The 36-year-old, who has taken his first professional head coaching role with Warrington, has had charges he drove on a suspended licence dismissed, the West Australian has reported.

Burgess also promised to stay on the straight and narrow after seeing the charges dismissed as well as vowing not to use his mobile phone whilst behind the wheel.

It is a big win for the new Wolves boss, who can now firmly concentrate on the field with Warrington having been tasked with leading a revival of the Cheshire club.

Back in 2022, Burgess was pulled over in his car with police alleging that the Englishman had returned a positive result for cocaine.

The cross-code rugby star denied taking any illegal drugs and won the court case when it was revealed that another drugs test came back clear.

However, Burgess was still left to fight the charge of driving while suspended with the 36-year-old winning that court case too.

