Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess responds to South Sydney Rabbitohs speculation

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess has emphatically shut down speculation that he could be returning to South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The former England international has only just taken over at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, but he is already being linked with a return to Redfern following a dismal start to the NRL season.

The Rabbitohs have lost all three of their opening games of the 2024 campaign with some calls emanating for Jason Demetriou’s head already.

That has, inevitably, linked Burgess with a return after becoming the poster boy at the club during his time as a world-renowned player.

Burgess’ good friend and co-owner of the Rabbitohs, Russell Crowe, will be in Warrington in the summer, playing a gig at Warrington Parr Hall on 4 July, with a date in Dublin on 1 July and Paris on the 6 July.

That would only fuel the fire of a potential reunion for Burgess at Souths, but the rookie coach has outlined his desire to remain as head coach of Warrington.

“He’s (Russell Crowe) really content, he’s happy I’m here and enjoying myself here,” Burgess told BBC Radio Manchester.

“I’m here for two years, I love and enjoy being at Warrington, coaching this club and I’m happy where I am.”

Burgess and Warrington currently sit top of the Super League and in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

