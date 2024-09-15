Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess sends message to NRL clubs over Danny Walker interest

WARRINGTON WOLVES are resigned to losing John Bateman at the end of the season but won’t let Danny Walker follow him to the NRL so easily.

Wests Tigers allowed Bateman to leave on loan for the Wolves in July but reports in Australia suggest the back-rower has made clear his intention to see out the final two years of his contract there.

Warrington coach Sam Burgess confirmed as much when he said: “He’s got a contract and he’ll respect that.

“If something changes we’d love to have an opportunity to keep him, but from what I understand he’s going back to Wests Tigers.”

Warrington are determined, however, to retain fellow England international Danny Walker, with the hooker’s form this season attracting interest from NRL clubs.

Rugby League Live reported last week that Wire had rejected a bid from Canberra Raiders, who have already secured team-mate Matty Nicholson for next season.

Burgess sent a message that any club who wanted Walker would have to make a big offer.

“I love Danny and I don’t want him to go anywhere,” said the coach.

“He’s been approached by clubs from Australia so that’s the situation we’ve got. He’s managing it really well.

“It’s a problem a lot of clubs get from the NRL if they don’t stand up for something. He’s got a contract and if they want him, they’ll have to make it worthwhile.”

