Mike Eccles explains how London Broncos keep fighting after climbing off bottom

LONDON PRIDE was maintained in Perpignan with the battling Broncos making sure they go down from Super League fighting.

If IMG points were awarded for achievement over adversity, the game’s capital club would be top of the pile (just in front of Salford Red Devils).

But professional sport is cut from cold steel and the edge of that ruthless blade looks likely to cleave the game’s biggest city from the top-flight, possibly never to return.

It’s a crying shame and you could feel the emotion in their coach Mike Eccles’ voice after their 12-8 defeat at Catalans Dragons as he counts down the hours to D-day.

“Once again, I’m immensely proud of their effort, but so frustrated that we couldn’t get over the line,” he said.

“We’ve given away a lot this year in terms of size of squad, quality of squad and spend on squad and when you haven’t got any of those things you have to have togetherness and team spirit.

“And that’s what is running us close to the opposition in games at the moment. Togetherness is what you have seen today.

“And we’ll be out there next week against Warrington with the same approach. We won’t be going there thinking about points and points difference, because you can quickly find yourself unstuck.”

Winning coach Steve McNamara wasn’t in celebratory mood, despite the remote possibility still remaining of a last-weekend return to the top six, depending on victory against Hull FC and other results going Catalans’ way.

“We can’t afford to play like we did tonight again,” he said.

“I’m not sure what the problem was, whether it was the pressure but we had all intentions to go out and play really well and we were really poor again.

“Quite clearly we are not in great form but we’re going to have to find it in the next seven days. All we can do is go out there and put on our best possible performance at Hull.”

