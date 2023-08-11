Warrington Wolves bring back former Super League star to take over as attack coach

WARRINGTON WOLVES have brought back a former fans’ favourite to take over as the club’s attack coach for the remainder of the 2023 Super League season.

That man is ex-centre Martin Gleeson, with Warrington tweeting: “Former Wire Martin Gleeson has come on board for the rest of the 2023 season in an advisory role to the first team coaching set-up, specialising in the team’s attack.”

https://twitter.com/WarringtonRLFC/status/1690030318924038144?s=20

Gleeson made 117 appearances for Warrington between 2004 and2009. The former England and Great Britain international is a two-time Super League winner. Following his retirement from playing he has experienced assistant coaching spells with Salford Red Devils as well as crossing codes into Rugby Union as attack coach for Wasps and the England national side.

Martin Gleeson said: “I’m happy to come back to the club and help in any way I can to support the team tactically for the rest of the season. Me and Chambo [Gary Chambers] go back a long way and I’ve got a lot of friends at the club.

“There’s a really good team at Warrington that’s probably just down on a bit of confidence at the moment. I want to help get them back playing to their potential.”

Interim Head Coach Gary Chambers added: “As a club it’s important to have someone to call on like Martin. His expertise and knowledge will prove invaluable over the coming weeks in supporting the team to ensure that we finish the season as strongly as possible.”

