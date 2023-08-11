The Garry Schofield: My prediction for the Challenge Cup Final

I LOVE the Challenge Cup, and I’m a big admirer of both Hull KR and Leigh, so I’m really looking forward to the final on Saturday.

And do you know what? I think we’re in for an absolute belter.

For once, we have a showpiece which doesn’t include any of the big boys, and that makes for a refreshing change after so many years of same old, same old.

The final is between two clubs who both have a rich history, and want to embrace their past, but rather than live in it, use it as a platform to push forward as, like the IMG blueprint or not, the game moves on.

Both Leigh and Rovers have entertainers in their ranks and play an open, attractive style of Rugby League.

When you look at the two teams, there are intriguing match-ups all over the pitch, and I’m especially eager to see who comes out on top between Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Zak Hardaker.

The two clubs have loyal supporters who will savour every moment of the Wembley experience, because it hasn’t come around all that often, in Leigh’s case since 1971, when they famously beat Leeds with the help of Alex Murphy’s big-game nous, and in Rovers’ since 2015.

They were thumped 50-0 by Leeds eight years ago, and as I’ve mentioned previously, there’s a real feeling around the Craven Park camp of wanting to produce a performance which puts their last at the national stadium in the shadows, and to lift the famous old trophy for the first time since arch-rivals Hull were beaten back in 1980.

Rovers will have the advantage of two extra days to prepare, having played at Wigan on Friday while Leigh had a Sunday afternoon showdown at Leeds, and the team selections of Willie Peters and Adrian Lam were interesting.

Talking of Lam, well done to Leigh and owner Derek Beaumont for pinning halfback Lachlan down on a contract extension through to 2025 (they’ve also got Oliver Gildart in from Australia to bolster their Super League run-in, although he can’t play in the Challenge Cup).

Lachlan has been great for the Leopards this season, and he’s my tip to win the Lance Todd Trophy on Saturday.

I think Lachlan could lead his dad’s side to victory, and while it’s really tough to call between two such evenly-matches sides, I’m tipping Leigh to win by seven points.

We also have the 1895 Cup final, and it’s a shame it’s taking place after the main match, because many of the Hull KR and Leigh fans will be drifting away.

That said, it’s still a huge contest for Batley and Halifax and their supporters.

As with the Challenge Cup Final, it’s two grand old clubs who have good players and approach the game the right way.

There’s an extra dimension in that both coaches, Batley’s Craig Lingard and Halifax’s Simon Grix, are leaving at the end of the season.

Batley might have won the first Challenge Cup in 1897, but they have never been to Wembley, and it’s great to see them finally get there.

Halifax have graced the famous turf, but not since 1988, when they were beaten in the Challenge Cup final by Wigan after defeating St Helens to lift the silverware the year before.

Some of their supporters will have been there, and will be so excited at the opportunity to go back, but I think it will be the Batley fans who are smiling at the final hooter, after a ten-point triumph.

