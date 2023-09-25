Warrington Wolves chief calls for disciplinary reform after Paul Vaughan controversy

WARRINGTON WOLVES Chairman Stuart Middleton has called for a review of disciplinary procedures after star forward Paul Vaughan received a controversial suspension last week.

Vaughan was handed a four-match ban for “making unnecessary contact with a player who is or may be injured” in Warrington’s penultimate Super League regular-season game against St Helens.

At a tribunal, the player in question – Sione Mata’utia – admitted he stayed on the ground following a tackle in an act of gamesmanship, rather than due to an injury.

However, Vaughan was still found guilty and is now ruled out of the remainder of the season, with the tribunal saying it was “not (Vaughan’s) assessment to make” whether Mata’utia was injured or not, and that players “cannot take it into their own hands” when an opponent is time wasting.

In an open letter, Middleton expressed his “profound astonishment” at what he called a “fundamentally flawed” charge.

“I fully understand and agree with the need to protect players from injury and most certainly head knocks,” he said.

“However, are we going too far with the disciplinary decisions? Every week several players are cited, charged and either fined heavily or banned.

“As a fan, I can understand the frustration of fans from all clubs who are becoming disillusioned with the game due to this micro-scrutiny.

“Every club has suffered and the governing body needs to be careful it doesn’t drive them away with their rulings.”

Middleton added that the game needs “to have our best players on the pitch as much as we can instead of them sat in the stands serving bans,” and called for reform.

“During the close season, it is necessary that collectively, all clubs enter honest and constructive dialogue with the RFL’s decision-makers to review the criteria and remit of the disciplinary panel, its laws, procedures and grading.

“I know that all parties acknowledge the fact that some things need tweaking and others need to change. We will certainly be engaging in said conversations.”

