Leigh Leopards’ Oliver Gildart set for another ‘weird’ Hull KR meeting before move

OLIVER GILDART’S full focus is on Leigh Leopards as his current club gets ready to meet his future one in the first round of the Super League play-offs.

The England international centre joined Leigh on a short-term deal in August from the Dolphins, after a year and a half in Australia, but he had already agreed a three-year contract with Hull KR from next season.

Although Gildart was ineligible to play in the Challenge Cup Final between the two clubs last month, he is available and likely to play a key part in another knockout tie this Friday.

“It’s a bit of a weird one,” admits Gildart, who also played against the Robins in a Super League regular-season game last month, losing 52-10 at Craven Park.

“I’ve signed there next year and I’ve got a lot of respect for the club and I really am looking forward to getting there, but I’ve signed for Leigh this year, and my job is to play and to win for Leigh Leopards.”

Leigh are taking part in the Super League play-offs for the first time as they aim to make further history in an already remarkable season.

“Just being up there, for Leigh, is an outstanding achievement,” added Gildart.

“For a club that a lot of people spoke about (being candidates for) relegation at the start of the year, to go on to (win) the Challenge Cup and be in the play-offs at the end of the year, it’s a credit to the club.

“It’s a really tight bunch of lads and all the staff, everyone is as one and I think you can see that with how we’ve performed this year.

“It’s a credit to Leigh, a credit to Derek (Beaumont, owner), for getting the boys where they are. It takes a lot of hard work and they’re reaping the rewards.”

*Read the full interview with Oliver Gildart in the next issue of Rugby League World, out next week. Get your copy at totalrl.com.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.