Warrington Wolves chief on Toby King and potential return from Wigan Warriors after Super League loan

WARRINGTON Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick was asked recently at a fans’ forum whether Toby King would return to the Super League club once his season-long loan at the Wigan Warriors has ended.

King, after signing a bumper new deal back in May 2021, found opportunities hard to come by under new head coach Daryl Powell last season.

With that in mind, the centre spent the second-half of 2022 on loan at Huddersfield Giants where he became an important part of Ian Watson’s squad.

And, instead of returning to the Wolves for 2023, King signed a season-long loan with Wigan for next season.

When asked if King would then return to Warrington for 2024, Fitzpatrick couldn’t give a yes or a no.

“I’m unsure,” Fitzpatrick said at a recent fans’ forum via the Official Warrington Wolves podcast.

“At this stage, it was best for both parties that he went on a season-long loan.

“Things do change and we’ve got a decent relationship with Toby, but it was best for his game and for us that he doesn’t come back here next season.”

“But in most professional sports, things can change.”

Taking the number 4 jersey in the absence of King is veteran Stefan Ratchford, with Peter Mata’utia taking the number 3 shirt once more.