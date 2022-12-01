Warrington Wolves could make further Super League signings with salary cap space available

WARRINGTON Wolves could make further Super League signings for 2023 and during 2023 if the opportunity presents itself.

That’s according to chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick who has revealed that the Cheshire club still has salary cap space available if necessary to add further recruits.

At a recent fans’ forum event where Fitzpatrick and new recruits Josh McGuire and Matty Nicholson were quizzed by fans, the former hinted Warrington could further strengthen.

“We have got some salary cap space available should the opportunity present itself,” Fitzpatrick said as per the Official Warrington Wolves podcast.

“Despite the two new recruits, we’ve still got some space left over.”

Those two new recruits are of course former Toulouse Olympique winger Matty Russell and Catalans Dragons halfback Josh Drinkwater.

The duo will join McGuire, Nicholson, Paul Vaughan, Sam Kasiano, Gil Dudson, Matt Dufty and Thomas Mikaele in what looks like a brand-new squad under head coach Daryl Powell.

Those leaving the Wolves include Oliver Holmes, Jack Hughes, Rob Mulhern, Matt Davis, Jacob Gannon (all Leigh Leopards), Gareth Widdop (Castleford Tigers), Jason Clark (Limoux Grizzlies), Toby King (Wigan Warriors, loan), Ellis Longstaff (Salford Red Devils, loan).