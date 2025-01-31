Warrington Wolves complete deal for talented youngster ahead of Super League season

SWINTON LIONS have allowed new signing Daniel Coop to leave the club and join Warrington Wolves – though a loan move may well be on the cards.

The 17-year-old was only signed by the Lions in the off-season from amateur side Rochdale Mayfield, but he will now link up with Sam Burgess’ side.

Swinton said: “After further careful consideration it was felt that the immediate best interests of the player would be within the academy and reserve systems at Warrington.

“However, in consultation with the Wolves, we still hope to see Dan in a first team shirt at Swinton Lions in the not-too-distant future.”