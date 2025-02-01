Hull FC spoil Joe Westerman testimonial with priceless pre-season victory over Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS 10 HULL FC 16

CALLUM WALKER, Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Saturday

HULL FC spoiled Joe Westerman’s testimonial party in a spirited first hit-out of 2025.

Jed Cartwright and Jack Ashworth made some heavy dents off the bench, but it was Herman Ese’ese that stole the show with some rampaging runs and brilliant offloads to make it two defeats from two for Castleford in pre-season.

With Jason Qareqare injured, Josh Simm started on the wing for Castleford whilst the likes of Zak Hardaker, Jordan Rapana and Aidan Sezer made their debuts for Hull.

The hosts started stronger with Tex Hoy making a break in the Tigers’ first set before Daejarn Asi went close.

Danny McGuire’s men were on the front foot, however, and they went out into a 6-0 lead when Sam Wood fed Simm for a simple score following great work by Judah Rimbu on 13 minutes and Hoy converted.

Things went from bad to worse for FC as Ed Chamberlain limped off the field in pain, while Logan Moy and Asi collided nastily in mid-air moments later.

Both were fine to continue and it was the visitors that hit back around the midway point in the first half through a Rapana effort.

Hardaker somehow missed the conversion with Castleford still leading 6-4.

Referee Scott Mikalauskas pinged the Tigers for a third time in ten minutes in the next set as ill-discipline took over McGuire’s side, but this time the Black and Whites couldn’t take advantage of their second foray near the Tigers’ line.

Stern defence and their own penalty laid the platform for Castleford’s second try, with lovely hands from Asi and Hoy handing Innes Senior a clear run to the line. Hoy missed this time as the Tigers led 10-4 at half-time.

Hull boss John Cartwright made seven changes at the break as youngsters Ryan Westerman, Callum Kemp and Will Kirkby were some of those given game time.

However it was an old head – the coach’s son, Jed Cartwright – that forced his way over immediately after the resumption. Substitute Westerman added the extras to level the scores at 10-10.

Two more Hull penalties – their fifth and sixth of the game – saw the visitors take the lead for the first time with Amir Bourouh burrowing through slack goal-line defence. Westerman made it 16-10 after 47 minutes.

Shellshocked, the Tigers tried to muster a response but Wood knocked on as the line opened, with Simm unable to find his centre following a neat break.

Rimbu was denied his first Castleford try before Asi was penalised for dissent as some of Mikaulaskas’ decisions began to perplex.

Try as they might, the hosts just couldn’t make their pressure pay with Fletcher Rooney this time knocking on with the whitewash begging as time began to run out.

GAMESTAR: Herman Ese’ese was unstoppable at times for Hull.

GAMEBREAKER: Two Hull FC tries at the start of the second half proved too high a mountain for Castleford to climb.

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

1 Tex Hoy

24 Josh Simm

3 Zac Cini

4 Sam Wood

5 Innes Senior

6 Daejarn Asi

14 Judah Rimbu

15 George Griffin

9 Liam Horne

10 George Lawler

11 Jeremiah Simbiken

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

Subs (all used)

8 Liam Watts

16 Cain Robb

17 Luke Hooley

20 Muizz Mustapha

21 Sylvester Namo

23 Fletcher Rooney

35 Dan Okoro

Tries: Simm (13), I Senior (29)

Goals: Hoy 1/2

HULL FC

23 Logan Moy

5 Tom Briscoe

3 Zak Hardaker

1 Jordan Rapana

2 Harvey Barron

14 Cade Cust

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Amir Bourouh

10 Ligi Sao

12 Jordan Lane

4 Ed Chamberlain

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

11 Jed Cartwright

17 Jack Ashworth

19 Brad Fash

21 Will Gardiner

22 Lewis Martin

25 Denive Balmforth

26 Zach Jebson

29 Ryan Westerman

30 Callum Kemp

31 Hugo Salabio

– Lennon Clark

– Will Hutchinson

– Lloyd Kemp

– Will Kirby

– Joe Ward

Tries: Rapana (20), Cartwright (42), Bourouh (47)

Goals: Hardaker 0/1, Westerman 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 10-4; 10-10, 10-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Zac Cini; Hull FC: Herman Ese’ese

Penalty count: 5-8

Half-time: 10-4

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

