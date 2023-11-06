Warrington Wolves ‘deserve better’ says determined new coach Sam Burgess

WARRINGTON “deserve better” than their poor performance in recent years, according to Sam Burgess.

Burgess, who at 34 becomes Super League’s youngest head coach, has started his new job after moving from Australia, where he has spent most of the past 14 years with South Sydney Rabbitohs as player and then assistant coach.

His appointment was a surprise when made in August, on a two-year contract, and came after he contacted the club to express an interest.

Burgess says he was moved to go for the job for “the opportunity” to work at “a great club”.

He added: “I was in Warrington maybe 18 months ago, doing a couple of talks, and I sensed there was a bit of disappointment through the town. I think Warrington deserves better.

“I guess that was my reasoning, plus a bit of self-belief, and I know what the club is capable of.

“There are very passionate people involved like (chairman) Stuart Middleton, (directors) Simon Moran, Mike Lomax. There’s some people I’ve met before my time here. You can see why the club is in a great position.

“It needs a bit of work to be done, in the playing department, and that’ll be my focus.”

Burgess said he was not surprised that Warrington chose to appoint him, despite it being his first head-coach role.

“I think it shows bravery and great courage from the people in charge,” said the former cross-code England international.

“What’s been happening in the past hasn’t worked, so sometimes you’ve got to step outside the box and try something different. I guess that’s me.

“The one thing I won’t do is let the guys down that have employed me. I’m really committed to them and to the team.”

While Burgess has arrived from Australia, young Wolves halfback Riley Dean has gone in the opposite direction.

The 22-year-old has found first-team opportunities limited, playing only ten matches in five seasons since his debut.

Dean has joined Mackay Cutters, the feeder club of North Queensland Cowboys who play in the Queensland Cup.

