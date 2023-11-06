Newcastle Thunder relaunch update including head coach and stadium plans

NEWCASTLE THUNDER have not yet been given a deadline for submitting an application to the RFL in order for a revived club to be able to compete in next season’s League One competition.

Thunder, which was a wholly owned subsidiary of rugby union club Newcastle Falcons, announced last month that the club would be pulling out of League One in 2024, after having suffered relegation from the Championship this year.

The club’s former Chairman Keith Christie is spearheading efforts to revive the club and has set a financial target that would enable the club to re-form.

“£120,000 is the target and we have raised £75,000 so far,” Christie told League Express.

“We have had some significant commitment from the fan base.

“A lot of it is commitment rather than monies, but we have to be able to say to the RFL that we are financially viable.

“The £100,000 mark is the golden figure in my head which will allow us to be sustainable, to pay players and meet our financial commitments.”

Christie is hoping to retain Thunder coach Chris Thorman with a squad that will be heavily biased towards local players.

He said: ”The intention is to keep hold of Chris. He is a very good coach, people within the industry know what a good coach he is. He would be the key to how we drive the sport in the area.

“We are confident we will have a reasonably competitive team to put out.”

And Christie confirmed that the club would be likely to play out of the University of Northumbria sports facility, rather than staying at Kingston Park.

“That facility has a fully fitted gym, a 3G pitch, a stand holding 200 people and everything we need to fulfil the RFL’s criteria. We are grateful that the university wants to come on board with us.

“We can thunderise the venue and turn it into a great home ground.”

