Warrington Wolves forward joins Widnes Vikings on loan deal

Championship side Widnes Vikings have signed prop Eribe Doro on an initial one-month loan deal from Warrington Wolves.

Doro, 20, also began last season with the Vikings, making three appearances and scoring one try before returning to the Super League and playing two further games there.

That took his tally of top-flight appearances to four, but he will begin this campaign back in the Championship with Simon Finnigan’s Widnes, who open away at London Broncos on Sunday.

“I’m really happy to be back and I’m looking forward to the time I’m going to spend at the club,” said Doro, a former England youth international.

“I enjoyed the environment last year and really got on with Simon and the lads, so I’m looking to help the boys here and do my bit for them. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”