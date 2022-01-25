Cornwall make further signing as club appeal for players to join

League 1 newcomers Cornwall have made their seventh signing, and fourth from their recent open player trial, by agreeing a contract with James Collings.

The 28-year-old is already based in the West Country and has played rugby union for Bridgwater & Albion and Hornets, based in Weston-super-Mare.

Collings, who was born in Cumbria, also has Rugby League experience representing the Somerset Vikings and a South of England side.

“It is definitely one hell of any opportunity playing for team in League One with that being only two divisions off the Super League,” he said on signing.

“The fact it is semi-professional, playing with other experienced individuals, coming together in a newly formed team, I find that really exciting. I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve this season.

“This is an opportunity that I had to have a go at. I wouldn’t have wanted to look back in five years and say ‘I think was good enough to play at League One and part of a team that will be looking to get to the Championship.’”

Cornwall head coach Neil Kelly added: “I see James as a really important addition for our squad.

“He’s another versatile footballer who has played at six but he can also play at loose forward.

“Those two positions are vital in any rugby league side and we could see James having a growing influence on our team as the season progresses. He impressed in our player trial and is willing to commit despite being based in Somerset.

“Although he has played most of his career as a rugby union player, I am confident that he has the talent to transfer into league. His off-field attitude has impressed the club too and I think we have signed a player that will fit into the group well.”

However, Kelly admitted to League Express last week that, while the trial had been a success and further players who impressed would be invited back for more sessions, Cornwall would also need more established players to add to their squad.

“I think we’re going to need the northern-based players,” he said. “I’m in no way thinking we can get by on Cornish-based players.

“I’d appeal to anybody that’s not signed up with a club already, that thinks they can get over the obvious obstacles of being down in Cornwall.

“Finding somewhere to work is not a problem, finding somewhere to live is not a problem, it’s just the travelling really.

“I’d encourage any northern-based players to get in touch either with the club or with myself.

“I would have thought, especially for younger lads, being based in Cornwall is the nearest thing to Australia that we’ve got in England.

“I think it’s a great place to play and keep yourself in that professional environment.”