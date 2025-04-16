Warrington Wolves forward makes one-month loan move

HALIFAX PANTHERS have announced the capture of Tom Whitehead on a one-month loan deal from Super League side Warrington Wolves.

The 22-year-old second-rower joins Kyle Eastmond’s side ahead of Fax’s Good Friday Derby with Bradford Bulls, and goes straight into contention to make his Panthers debut at The Shay.

A Saddleworth Rangers junior, Whitehead came through the academy system at The Halliwell Jones Stadium, making his Wolves debut at Salford, aged 19, on the last day of the 2022 Super League season.

Whitehead has spent time in the Championship on dual-registration with Widnes Vikings and more recently at London Broncos, making his first appearance of 2025 in the Broncos’ 26-6 Round 5 win over Hunslet in March.