Danny McGuire explains absence of key forward as Castleford Tigers boss gives update on three casualties from Leigh Leopards loss

DANNY MCGUIRE has explained that Brad Singleton will miss out against Wakefield Trinity tomorrow night due to a “weird muscle” injury in his foot.

The former Salford Red Devils prop also missed out in the 20-6 loss to Leigh Leopards last weekend and McGuire has confirmed that the veteran will not play at the DIY Kitchens Stadium either.

That being said, Singleton should be back for Castleford’s key bottom-of-the-table clash with Huddersfield Giants next week.

“Brad is not quite ready. It’s a really weird muscle in his foot. He’s not been able to push his rehab as much as he would have liked to get right for this week,” McGuire said.

“We felt it was the right thing to do to leave him out. It had the potential to get worse if we pushed it too soon. I’m really confident he will be ready for the Huddersfield game.”

McGuire has, however, revealed that Tex Hoy, Zac Cini and Joe Westerman are all good to go tomorrow night despite suffering niggles against Leigh last weekend.

“They have come through ok. Naturally I don’t think many players in Super League are playing 100 percent fit.

“But those boys have put their hand up to play.”