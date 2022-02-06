Warrington Wolves’ George Williams on the work going into Gareth Widdop partnership

George Williams is confident that his partnership with Gareth Widdop will continue to improve heading into the new season.

On paper, Warrington Wolves have one of the best pairings in Super League with two of the top English halfbacks of the past decade.

A two-time Super League winner with Wigan Warriors, Williams joined the Wire midway through last season from Canberra Raiders and the partnership showed initial signs of promise.

Under a new head coach this season in Daryl Powell, the 27-year-old believes it will bear fruit, despite the underwhelming impression in their first run-out again Wigan in Stefan Ratchford’s testimonial.

“The penny’s not going to drop straight away,” said Williams, whose side begins the Super League season at Leeds Rhinos on Saturday in Channel 4’s first live game.

“We’re working hard at it. I came off the pitch a little frustrated.

“We all want to do well and we all want to win. We were happy for that run-out.

“There were lessons to learn for the team and some positives too.

On Powell’s plans for his partnership with Widdop, Williams added: “He likes his structure but he’s said he’ll back us if we see something and go with it, and we’ve just got to deliver if we go for it.

“He’s not putting pressure on us. He wants us to roam around the field.

“Hopefully that combination can keep building. We’ve only had six or seven games together so there’s time there.

“We’re in meetings and watching videos and we’re doing the best we can to get better.

“Every day you have meetings and videos and discussions with the (number) six, seven, nine, one and the coaches.

“It’s very demanding. But Daryl has his philosophies and we’ve all bought into them; nobody is arguing with what he wants. We believe in what he’s saying.

“It’s tough learning the new calls; sometimes when you’re tired you call the old calls.

“I just got used to the ones last year and then they changed again,

“It takes some getting used to but we’re working hard on it.”

