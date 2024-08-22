Warrington Wolves given damning injury blow

WARRINGTON WOLVES have been dealt a damning injury blow ahead of their Super League fixture with Castleford Tigers tomorrow night.

The Wolves’ star fullback, Matt Dufty, underwent surgery yesterday on a knee injury sustained in the 24-6 Magic Weekend win over Leeds Rhinos.

That will now see the former St George Illawarra Dragons livewire be sidelined for four to six weeks, which would mean Dufty will return in time for the Super League play-offs – all being well.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast