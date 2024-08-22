Bentley and Milford set for Thursday special

The National Conference League has confirmed that Bentley and Milford will meet this evening (Thursday 22 August 2024) in a rescheduled Division Three fixture.

The match, which was originally designated as a curtain-raiser to a Betfred Championship game at Doncaster, was postponed on that occasion because of heavy rain.

Tonight’s clash – the first of three in a truncated weekend programme – kicks off at 7.00pm.

Fixtures

Thursday 22 August 2024

DIVISION THREE

Bentley v Milford

Saturday 24 August 2024

DIVISION TWO

Millom v Normanton Knights

Myton Warriors v Thornhill Trojans