Bentley and Milford set for Thursday special

The National Conference League has confirmed that Bentley and Milford will meet this evening (Thursday 22 August 2024) in a rescheduled Division Three fixture.
The match, which was originally designated as a curtain-raiser to a Betfred Championship game at Doncaster, was postponed on that occasion because of heavy rain.
Tonight’s clash – the first of three in a truncated weekend programme – kicks off at 7.00pm.
Fixtures
Thursday 22 August 2024
DIVISION THREE
Bentley v Milford
Saturday 24 August 2024
DIVISION TWO
Millom v Normanton Knights
Myton Warriors v Thornhill Trojans
