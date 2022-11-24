Warrington Wolves halfback makes season-long loan to Featherstone Rovers ahead of 2023 Super League and Championships

WARRINGTON Wolves halfback Riley Dean has joined Championship side Featherstone Rovers on a season-long loan.

Dean will join Sean Long’s side ahead of the 2023 campaign and is excited at the challenge that awaits him: “I’m really excited to be joining this club, I feel that it’s on the brink of something great.

“From a personal perspective, the opportunity to work with one of the greatest halves in the history of the game in Sean Long is a huge opportunity, I’m really looking forward to seeing how I can progress under him.”

Head Coach Sean Long said: “Riley’s a talented, hungry, young halfback with a bright future ahead of him. We’ve got a great squad here and Riley’s a great addition to that squad.”

Dean is 21 years of age and has spent last season on loan at Newcastle Thunder having previously spent a loan spell at York. The talented halfback has also been a member of the Ireland national side.

It comes following the news that Josh Drinkwater has joined Warrington after exiting the Catalans Dragons.