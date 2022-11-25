Ex-Featherstone Rovers and Whitehaven star sentenced after attacking ex-girlfriend

FORMER Featherstone Rovers and Whitehaven star Jesse Joe Parker has been sentenced after attacking his ex-girlfriend.

Parker, 36, was also a former Papua New Guinea international but must now complete 150 hours’ unpaid work and wear an alcohol abstinence monitoring bracelet for 100 days after a judge concluded he had a drinking problem.

He played over 200 games for Whitehaven between 2012 and 2021 as well as enjoying a short spell with Featherstone

Parker was said to be “very drunk” when he hit his former partner in a Whitehaven bar, Carlisle Crown Court heard, whilst the 36-year-old admitted assault and perverting the court of justice.

The court heard he confronted the woman in Joe Bananas bar in Whitehaven on 6 February, before being ejected for being drunk as his ex was left “shaking.”

After Papua New Guinea-born Parker made reference to a new visa, he was ejected due to his drunken state but his ex was left “shaking”, the court was told.

“He got right in her face and said words to the effect of ‘if you don’t let me see (a child), I will kill you’,” prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said, adding: “She says she was petrified.”

In an impact statement, she later added: “I do not want him back at my house at any point.