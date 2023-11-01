Warrington Wolves halfback Riley Dean leaves Super League for new opportunity

WARRINGTON WOLVES halfback Riley Dean has left the Super League for a new opportunity.

The Cheshire club confirmed the news on their X page this afternoon, with the youngster leaving the UK for an opportunity in Australia.

Riley Dean has left the club by mutual agreement to pursue a playing opportunity in Australia. Best of luck in your next chapter down under, Riley 👏 pic.twitter.com/qZ8i40KpNK — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) November 1, 2023

Dean spent the first half of the 2022 season on loan at Featherstone Rovers, with the halfback playing a key role in Rovers’ charge to the top of the Championship table.

The 22-year-old was then recalled by Warrington before leaving on a short-term loan to Castleford where he played four times.

Dean has played just ten games for the Wolves before debuting in 2019.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.