St Helens add young hooker to Super League squad as Paul Wellens seeks to build for the future without James Roby

ST HELENS have added young hooker Jake Burns to their Super League squad for 2024 as head coach Paul Wellens seeks to mitigate the exit of veteran James Roby.

Burns, a 23-year-old number nine, originally joined Saints on a three-month trial in January 2022 after being spotted playing open age with Halton Farnworth Hornets.

After showing great work ethic whilst on trial, Burns then joined the club’s Reserves ranks for the season, performing strongly in the season and being rewarded by being named the Saints’ Reserves Player of the Year for 2022.

Staying with Saints in 2023, Burns went on loan to North Wales Crusaders, with whom he helped get all the way to the League One play-off final.

Burns told saintsrlfc.com: “I’m over the moon and thankful for the opportunity, I just can’t wait to get started now!

“I got picked up and asked to come in for a three-month trial back in January 2022, I was just playing open age at the time and I thought ‘Why not give it a go?’.

“Thankfully, the Club wanted to keep me on a Reserves contract for the year and that was extended for the 2023 season as well. So to now be offered a full-time contract feels really special.

“I’m excited to take the leap, it is something you dream of when you’re a kid – to get that chance.

“It’s exciting to be able to work with the likes of Daryl (Clark), he’s a new face and I’m looking to learning off him. From the time I’ve been in with the lads already, it has been great, they all work really hard, so hopefully by being around them more I’ll thrive and fit right in.”

Discussing the news of Burns being more involved in his squad, head coach Paul Wellens said: “Jake has shown fantastic application since coming into the club with as part of our Reserves side.

“Since then he’s focussed on improving him game and becoming a full time player with certainly go a long way to doing that, as will working alongside the likes of Daryl Clark and Moses Mbye.

“We always want good people to part of our playing group, and Jake fits that bill 100%. We’ve enjoyed working with him when he’s come into the First Team environment, and will continue doing so in 2024.”

