Warrington Wolves’ Halliwell Jones Stadium set for world record attempt at Leeds Rhinos opener

WARRINGTON WOLVES’ Halliwell Jones Stadium is set to be the host of a world record attempt at their the Cheshire club’s Super League opener against Leeds Rhinos.

The reigning England and UK’s Strongest Man champion, Paul Smith, will attempt a ‘farmer’s walk’ carrying two 150kg decommissioned gas bottles, filled with steel and water, over 56 metres of The Halliwell Jones Stadium’s turf next Thursday night.

It’s a record that has stood since 2004 when 5-time Ulster Strongest Man Francis Kirby achieved the feat in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Yorkshireman Smith, 28, will join an experienced field of competitors later in the year when England’s Strongest Man is staged at our home ground for a second consecutive year on Sunday 27 August. Furthermore, England’s Strongest Woman also precedes the event on the same day.

The world record attempt announcement follows the news earlier in the week that one of the country’s hottest new rock acts The Lathums will be performing a set in the pre-match build-up on opening night.

Tickets remain available for an unmissable night of entertainment at The Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday 16 February.

England and UK’s Strongest Man Paul Smith said: “It’s a tough record to beat but it’s one I’ve been desperate to have a go at for years.

“Hopefully the big crowd will carry me through to the end. I’ve always had a big interest in rugby and used to follow Leeds quite a bit – which perhaps I shouldn’t say around these parts! I can’t wait now for next Thursday night.”

Warrington Wolves CEO Karl Fitzpatrick commented: “The Club have built a great relationship with the Strongman team over the last couple of years and it’s fantastic they’ve chosen our opening night of the season for their latest World Record attempt.

“The Halliwell Jones Stadium is definitely the place to be next Thursday night with entertainment also from The Lathums pre-match and then our new-look squad in Super League action for the first time.

“We can’t wait for what promises to be a fantastic spectacle to kick off the new season.”