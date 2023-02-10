St Helens quartet make short-term loan moves with new Super League signing amongst them

FOUR St Helens players have been given the opportunity to get some much needed game time ahead of the 2023 Super League season by making short-term loan moves to League One side North Wales Crusaders.

Three of those – Daniel Moss, Taylor Pemberton and McKenzie Buckley – have come through the Merseyside club’s academy and debuted in 2022 whilst new signing Wesley Bruines is the fourth to make the move.

All four players go into the Crusaders’ squad for their fixture against the Warrington Wolves.