Warrington Wolves, Hull FC and Hull KR make groundbreaking agreements to help end violence against women and sexism in rugby league

WARRINGTON WOLVES, Hull FC and Hull KR have all made groundbreaking moves to end violence against women as well as sexism in rugby league.

On Warrington’s International Women’s Day fixture, the Wolves have announced the launch of a new partnership with ‘Her Game Too Rugby’.

Her Game Too was founded in 2021 by a group of female football fans committed to tackling sexism within the sport. Now the organisation is branching out into tackling issues facing women within Rugby League, Rugby Union and Cricket with the aim of working with clubs to raise awareness, educate and create a more inclusive environment for all women and girls within the community.

With this partnership, it brings the opportunity to make female voices heard and make changes if/where needed.

The partnership will include the introduction of:

– Female fan surveys/panels to voice opinions.

– The launch of the Period Poverty scheme throughout the stadium, providing free sanitary products in all female toilets.

– Re-introduction of an emergency number during matchdays.

Meanwhile, cross-city rivals Hull KR and Hull FC have come together to support White Ribbon UK – the country’s leading charity in engaging men and boys to end violence against women and girls.

The two sides of the city have been united by the colour white in support of the charity ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday 8th March.

White Ribbon UK is the leading charity engaging men and boys to end violence against women and girls. They look to prevent violence by promoting gender equality and positively addressing how informal rules about ‘how to be a man’ and ‘how to be a woman’ can restrict the way men, women, girls, and boys are expected to live.

Both clubs will help raise awareness for the charity during two Super League fixtures either side of International Women’s Day, starting with Hull KR’s home match against Leigh Leopards on Friday.

Hull FC will then do the same when they welcome Salford Red Devils to the MKM Stadium next weekend.

Both clubs will carry the charity’s white ribbon emblem on their playing shirts in each fixture, shining a light on the longstanding issues with expressions of masculinity and sport related violence, including violence against women.

White Ribbon takes this message into workplaces, communities, schools, universities, sports clubs and venues reaching many thousands of people each year.

At the heart is to encourage all men to consider, and make, the White Ribbon Promise to never use, excuse or remain silent about violence against women.

The campaign has received high-profile support from the High Sheriff of the East Riding of Yorkshire, Jacky Bowes, a high-profile advocate for White Ribbon UK who has encouraged both clubs to get involved.

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK, said: “It cannot be overestimated the power that sport can play in ending men’s violence against women.

“The opportunity is there for clubs, supporters, and players themselves, to unite against unacceptable behaviours and instead create a positive culture that is safe and equal for women and girls. That is why I am delighted that Hull KR and Hull FC are supporting White Ribbon UK.”

Hull KR Chief Executive Paul Lakin said: “We are proud to show our support for White Ribbon and help support the message that emotional or physical abuse of women and girls is never acceptable.

‘We have asked our players to make the White Ribbon promise, that they will always speak out if they see or hear anything which does not feel right, which they unanimously agreed to. Now it’s time to ask our supporters to do the same. We look forward to representing White Ribbon throughout the year.”

Hull FC’s reigning Player of the Year, Brad Fash, said: “The charity is massively important – domestic abuse is something that nobody should have to deal with, but unfortunately over the last few years, particularly during the lockdown periods, it’s something that we’ve had to become more aware of.

“The issue needs dealing with, and as a club we want to be able to facilitate help stopping the problem and raising awareness of it, so we are proud to be supporting the White Ribbon campaign.”