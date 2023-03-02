Wakefield Trinity star will be out for months after suffering “freak injury”

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have been doing it tough at the start of the 2023 Super League season.

After losing their opening two games, it looked uncertain whether tomorrow night’s fixture against the Huddersfield Giants would be on following concerns over the Belle Vue pitch.

However, the game has been given the green light. That being said, one player will not be playing for Trinity for the next few months following a freak injury in training.

That man is Max Jowitt, head coach Mark Applegarth has confirmed.

“Max, we’re looking long-term. It was a freak injury,” Applegarth told BBC Radio Leeds.

“We were on a team run last Thursday and halfway through he just tripped up, there wasn’t much in it.

“He just caught someone’s boot and he’s had surgery on Monday, we’re looking for two, three months.

“He was really sharp against Catalans so I was looking forward to seeing what he could do.”

Applegarth also gave an update on Kelepi Tanginoa.

“Kelepi, we just got him back from a hamstring strain and next week he did the other one. We’re looking for another few weeks.”