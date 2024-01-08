Warrington Wolves’ Joe Philbin targets individual improvement and sets England goal

JOE PHILBIN is targeting a stand-out season with Warrington in a bid to put himself back in the international reckoning.

And the 29-year-old prop, who represented England in 2021 after playing twice for Great Britain in 2019 and featuring for Ireland in the 2017 World Cup, knows consistency at club level is the key.

It’s a big year for the Wolves, who have tasked Sam Burgess with turning them into genuine Super League contenders.

The rookie coach has assembled a new-look pack, with Kiwi frontrower Zane Musgrove and Australian backrower Lachlan Fitzgibbon incoming amid talk of Musgrove’s compatriot Sam Kasiano leaving to pave the way for another signing by the new boss.

Warrington also have versatile forward Jordy Crowther starting a permanent stay after last year’s loan switch from Wakefield, while hookers Brad Dwyer (from Hull FC) and Sam Powell (Wigan) have been added.

It all spells plenty of fresh options, but Philbin want to ensure the old guard retains a presence as he marks the start of his eleventh season at his hometown club with a testimonial match at home to Leigh on Saturday, February 3.

The former Culcheth Eagles and Latchford Albion junior, who came through Warrington’s development system, returned from an anterior cruciate ligament repair to feature 22 times in 2023, when the Wolves finished sixth before falling at the first hurdle in the play-offs.

And Philbin, whose appearance in the 16-8 eliminator defeat at St Helens was his 196th in Warrington colours, said: “Coming back from the injury last year, I was pretty hot and cold.

“I had some good spells but others weren’t so good, so I want to have a big season and get back into that England team (he figured from the bench in the 30-10 win over France in Perpignan).

“We’ve got a quality side, but I’m not focusing on anyone other than myself at the minute.”

