Warrington Wolves’ new recruit Sam Powell on his preferred position

SAM POWELL is keen to earn a place in the Warrington team at hooker, despite an abundance of options in that position.

The Wolves signed Powell from Wigan, where he has spent his entire 15-year career to date, on a two-year deal last month.

The 31-year-old has played most of his career at hooker but has also featured as a halfback at the Warriors.

While Warrington also have Danny Walker and fellow recruit Brad Dwyer, from Hull FC, on their books as specialist number nines, their only senior halfbacks are George Williams – a former teammate of Powell – and Josh Drinkwater, who struggled for form last season.

“My preference would be hooker, but I just want to be on the field playing and working hard for my team-mates,” said Powell.

“Danny and Brad are quality players. They’re probably a bit different to me and how I play my game, but we’ll all be striving to get into the team. That’s one of my goals, making sure I do that.”

Wherever Powell plays, his relationship with England captain Williams will be an important one for Warrington.

“He’s a quality player, as we all know. I’m sure he’ll set the standards here as international players should do,” added Powell.

“I’m looking forward to making those partnerships. I remember how George plays; he plays what he sees. He’s an exciting player.”

Like Williams, Powell is keen to be a leader within the Wolves squad once he has settled in at the club.

“I think that’s one of my roles, why I’ve been brought here,” he said of leadership.

“I’m obviously classed as an experienced player now. I’ve been lucky enough to win trophies.

“I can hopefully give my experience not just to the lads that are playing first team, but the juniors coming through here, the Academy lads. We all know how important that is in Rugby League.

“Myself and the leaders who are already at Warrington, we’ve got to steer the ship and make stuff better every day.”

