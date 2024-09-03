Warrington Wolves’ Paul Vaughan discovers ban appeal verdict

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Paul Vaughan will miss the rest of the Super League regular season after his three-match ban was upheld.

Vaughan was given the suspension by the match review panel for a high tackle on Leigh Leopards’ Owen Trout last Friday, for which he was also shown a red card.

While the player pleaded guilty to the charge of head contact, he challenged the Grade D charge in the hope of seeing the length of ban reduced.

However, an independent tribunal deemed the grading to be correct and the appeal was dismissed.

It means Vaughan will miss Warrington’s final three regular games, against St Helens, Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos.

He will not be available to play again until Warrington’s first play-off match, with their top-six place already secured.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast