Wigan Warriors set for major injury boost ahead of Hull KR showdown

WIGAN WARRIORS will welcome captain Liam Farrell back into contention for Friday’s blockbuster clash with Hull KR.

Farrell has missed Wigan’s three games after picking up a calf injury in the warm-up for their Magic Weekend game against St Helens.

But Warriors head coach Matt Peet has confirmed that the veteran forward is available again for the top-of-the-table showdown on Friday at The Brick Community Stadium.

It’s a further squad boost alongside the return of halfback Harry Smith, who has completed a three-match suspension.

Wigan trail Hull KR only on points difference at the top of Super League with three rounds to go, meaning the victors will be heavy favourites to then claim the League Leaders’ Shield.

Peet said: “At this point in the season, people want to win the League Leaders’ Shield.

“It’s a great indicator of your consistency, of the depth in your squad, the quality of your preparation, everything you have to get right off the field.

“The reason it doesn’t get more emphasis is because it’s at the end of the year, but it’s still an unbelievable achievement.”

Peet explained how the importance of the game will impact their approach, and how it won’t.

“In some aspects of your preparation, you’ve just got to try and continue to improve and learn from last week’s performance and prepare for the game ahead,” he said.

“But the players are excited, so tap into it. Why are they excited? What are they excited about? And how can that bring our performance to another level?

“It’s a combination of the two. Some things remain business as usual, but it’s got to be fun to play in these games, or why would you do it?

“We talk around the fun around it, the occasion, the atmosphere. Ultimately, you want to be in these games, so when it comes around you’ve got to enjoy it.”

